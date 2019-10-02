VDOT reminder about bridge work on I-64

The Virginia Department of Transportation reminds drivers that a bridge rehabilitation project will close part of Interstate 64 this weekend.

Extended lane closures are expected on eastbound I-64 at mile marker 121 where a bridge crosses Scottsville Road.

Work is scheduled to resume at 8 p.m. Friday and last until 6 a.m. Monday.

Drivers will also need to remember that the entrance ramp from Scottsville Road to I-64 East and the eastbound I-64 exit 121B ramp to Monticello Avenue will also be closed.

The exit 121A ramp to Scottsville Road will remain open.

There will also be brief traffic stops on Scottsville Road while a contractor uses a process called hydro demolition on the bridge to remove deteriorated concrete.