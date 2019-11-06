VDOT says ready for the snow to fly

The Virginia Department of Transportation says it's ready for the snow when winter comes.

The state agency already has staff, equipment and materials in place to respond when the snow flies.

"Our top priority is to keep motorists safe," said VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg. "The Commonwealth has a complex network of roads and bridges, and we prepare year-round to keep Virginia moving when winter weather arrives. Our crews are trained and experienced and equipped to get the job done when those first flakes fall."

VDOT says it has $205 million set aside for its winter weather response, along with more than 2,500 crew members and contractors who are available for snow removal efforts.

The agency has more than 12,100 pieces of snow-removal equipment, such as trucks, loaders and motor graders, as well as nearly 700,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives and more than 2.4 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine.

VDOT has numerous online resources to help residents be prepared for winter weather as well, including the snowplow tracker and a video on how to properly shovel the driveway.

Once snowfall reaches two inches deep or more, VDOT activates its online snowplow tracker, which lets people see where VDOT trucks, which are equipped with automatic vehicle location technology, to monitor the progress of snow-removal operations.

