VDOT says traffic pattern change coming to part of 29

Drivers on southbound Route 29 in the northern part of Albemarle County will need to watch out when the traffic pattern changes.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says 29 will soon be three lanes wide from Airport Road to Polo Grounds Road.

Paving in the area is expected to be finished by mid-October, and then VDOT says the new traffic pattern on southbound 29 will go into effect near Timberwood Boulevard.

There are currently two left-turn lanes on 29 at that intersection, and VDOT says it will extend the left most turn lane and convert the second into a through lane to provide three southbound travel lanes, beginning at Airport Road.

Drivers are being urged to use caution in the area until they adjust to the change.