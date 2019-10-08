VDOT says work to begin on westbound I-64 bridge over Scottsville Road

Work on one of the Interstate 64 bridges over Scottsville Road has wrapped up, but now drivers in the other direction will face lane closures.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says a contractor has finished the bridge deck work on the eastbound I-64 bridge, which required expended lane closures.

Now work is set to begin on the westbound bridge.

Equipment that was used on the eastbound bridge is going to be repositioned for the westbound one.

This will cause nightly lane closures on Scottsville Road and Monticello Avenue.

VDOT says extended lane closures will occur on the westbound bridge from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

The interstate will be reduced to one lane over Scottsville Road and the entrance ramp from northbound Scottsville Road to the interstate will also be closed.

The contactor will again be conducted hydro demolition of the bridge deck and applying a latex overlay to extend the service life of the bridge.

While the hydro demolition is underway on the bridge, there will be traffic stops on Scottsville Road.

This contractor will also be performing maintenance on the eastbound I-64 bridge over Route 29 at a later date.