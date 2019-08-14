VDOT to close one lane of I-64 bridge over Scottsville Road

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers on eastbound Interstate 64 may face some delays this weekend due to a bridge maintenance project in Albemarle County.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says one lane will be closed on the bridge over Scottsville Road near mile marker 121 beginning Friday at 8 p.m.

This project will also close the entrance ramp from Scottsville Road to eastbound I-64 and the eastbound I-64 exit 121B ramp to northbound Monticello Avenue.

However, the exit 121A ramp to Scottsville Road will remain open.

A VDOT contractor will be performing hydro demolition on the bridge deck and applying a latex overlay to extend the service life of the bridge.

This process involves the use of high-pressure water jets to remove deteriorated concrete, thereby creating a better bonding surface for the overlay.

Drivers are also advised there may be brief traffic stops on Scottsville Road/Monticello Avenue while the hydro demolition is in progress.

The work is expected to wrap up by 6 a.m Monday.

 
