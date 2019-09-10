VDOT to hold hearing on proposed bridge project

Community members are invited to attend a public hearing on a proposed bridge project.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will be holding a design public hearing on a proposed rehabilitation project on the Morey Creek bridge on Fontaine Avenue Extended in Albemarle County.

The hearing will take place Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. at the Virginia Department of Forestry on Natural Resources Drive.

VDOT will have staff on hand to talk about the project and answer questions.

Attendees will be able to review project plans, ask questions, and get information about the timeline for the project as well as any travel impacts it may have.

Comments and feedback can be submitted during the meeting or in writing.

VDOT is considering replacing the substandard bridge with a box culvert.

During the project, Fontaine Avenue Extended will be reduced to one lane of traffic, which will be controlled by temporary traffic signals at either end of the bridge.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in 2022.

Written comments can be sent by mail to Brian Arnold, Project Manager, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper, VA 22701 or by email at Brian.Arnold@vdot.virginia.gov through Sept. 27.

People who are unable to attend the meeting can also submit feedback by calling (540) 829-7500 or (800) 367-7623.