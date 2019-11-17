VDOT warns drivers of icy road conditions

In light of the crash between a charter bus and tractor-trailer on Interstate 64 on Sunday morning, VDOT is warning drivers to take more precautions on the road.

According to Virginia State Police, they said heavy fog and icy road conditions were to blame for the crash that sent over 20 people to nearby hospitals.

After the crash, VDOT said they had crews putting salt on I-64 and Route 250.

Lou Hatter, a spokesperson with VDOT, said there was more moisture than what was predicted on Afton Mountain. He said this made a difference when temperatures dropped.

"We knew the pavement was going to be cold. What was missing from that forecast was any moisture being there," said Hatter. "We have that micro-climate up on Afton Mountain, which is different from climates on either side of the mountain."

Hatter said they had similar reports of freezing road conditions on Route 33 in Greene County and Route 211 in Rappahannock County.

Hatter's advice to drivers is to check the forecast for potential winter weather conditions.

He also said the efficient response and teamwork from multiple agencies in the area helped with the recovery efforts of the crash.