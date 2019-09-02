VMA launches masonry apprenticeship program

By  | 
Posted:

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A state association has launched a new apprenticeship training program, which will give students a chance to earn a nationally-recognized trade certification.

The Virginia Masonry Association recently met with representatives from the state Department of Labor and Industry, which approved a proposal for an apprenticeship program curriculum.

The Masonry Apprenticeship Training program will allow students to complete it in as little as 2.5 years while working full-time for a qualified masonry contractor.

Those who have previous masonry education or experience may be able to bypass some of the classroom-related instruction that comes with the program.

The VMA says the program is competency-based, which allows for a heavier focus on hands-on training while on-the-job instead of more time spent in a classroom.

When completed, apprentices will get a Masonry Certification from the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry as well as certification from the Virginia Masonry Association. They will be able to earn a journeyman bricklayer's full wage in their first job.

For more information on the program, click on the link in the Related Links box.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus