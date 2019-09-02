VMA launches masonry apprenticeship program

A state association has launched a new apprenticeship training program, which will give students a chance to earn a nationally-recognized trade certification.

The Virginia Masonry Association recently met with representatives from the state Department of Labor and Industry, which approved a proposal for an apprenticeship program curriculum.

The Masonry Apprenticeship Training program will allow students to complete it in as little as 2.5 years while working full-time for a qualified masonry contractor.

Those who have previous masonry education or experience may be able to bypass some of the classroom-related instruction that comes with the program.

The VMA says the program is competency-based, which allows for a heavier focus on hands-on training while on-the-job instead of more time spent in a classroom.

When completed, apprentices will get a Masonry Certification from the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry as well as certification from the Virginia Masonry Association. They will be able to earn a journeyman bricklayer's full wage in their first job.

For more information on the program, click on the link in the Related Links box.