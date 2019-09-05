VMFA Artmobile coming to Charlottesville

A traveling art exhibit will be in Charlottesville on Thursday.

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts has relaunched its Artmobile, 65 years after the original iteration of the exhibit launched.

It will offer traveling art exhibitions and educational offerings to people across Virginia.

The mobile museum debuted in October 2018 in Fredericksburg.

It will be at the University of Virginia Research Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Visitors will get to board the Artmobile to see the How Far Can Creativity Take You? VMA Fellowship Artists exhibit, which explores the history and impact of the museum's fellowship program.

There will also be other activities in the research park, including Kona Ice, displays from local artists, hands-on art activities, music and more.

The original Artmobile first appeared in 1953 and traveled across Virginia for 40 years. Since that time, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts says museums across the United States and around the world have created their own mobile museum experiences.

The Artmobile was discontinued in the 1990s, but as part of the VMFA's 2015-20 strategic plan and a renewed commitment to outreach, leadership began looking into ways to bring the program back.

The new Artmobile is housed in an 18-wheel tractor trailer with 640 feet of display space.

There are three sections inside, including an introduction to the museum and its history of serving Virginia, a gallery presenting works and a modular studio that can be used for interactive activities.

