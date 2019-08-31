VSP investigating fatal car crash following police pursuit

Virginia State Police said 32-year-old Eric Ball died after his car crashed into a tree on Route 686 in Albemarle County Friday night.

Police said an officer was trying to pull over Ball for driving without headlights and exceeding the speed limit.

When the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, Ball did not stop.

The pursuit continued on Route 686, where Balls' 1997 Honda Accord lost control.

Police said the car ran off the right side, over-corrected, ran off the left side of the road, and hit a tree.

Ball died on the scene and wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was the only person in the car.

The crash remains under investigation.