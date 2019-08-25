UPDATE: VSP finds missing Prince George County man

Virginia State Police canceled a Senior Alert after they found a missing 70-year-old man from Prince George County on I-295 in Henrico County.

Original:

Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a missing senior in Prince George County.

70-year-old Yahya Waheed is a black male with brown eyes and gray hair.

He's 5'7'' tall and weighs 120 pounds. Waheed is believed to be driving a bronze 2018 Kia Forte with Virginia license plate URK 8432.

Waheed was last seen on Aug. 25 at his residence in the 7800 block of Gold Acres Farm Road in Prince George County. He left his house to go to a nearby store and never came back home.

He suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety. He may need medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked call the Prince George County Police Department at (804)-733-2770 or by dialing 911.