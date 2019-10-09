VSU suspends marching band over hazing allegations

By  | 
Posted:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Virginia State University has suspended its marching band over hazing allegations.

University spokeswoman Pamela Tolson tells reporters that the Trojan Explosion Marching Band's performances are suspended pending an investigation by campus police and band leaders. Tolson says some of the allegations have been substantiated; She didn't give further detail. It's unclear when the school first learned about the hazing allegations, though the marching band didn't play Saturday when the school's football team played against Shaw University.

A school statement says all school community members are expected to adhere to an anti-hazing policy, which says even the conspiracy to haze is prohibited. The statement says hazing may be considered a misdemeanor or felony.

WWBT-TV reports the suspension has some students concerned about the school's Oct. 19 homecoming halftime show.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus