VeoRide joins the e-scooter business in Charlottesville

There's another way to get around Charlottesville. A new micro-mobility provider started operations in the city on Friday.

VeoRide has a fleet of 150 electronic scooters and 50 electric bikes available to the public.

Riders are required to use the vehicles only in the street and in bike lanes.

Customers can use their smartphones or prepaid cards to access the devices.

This is the third mobility company that's come to Charlottesville as part of the Dockless Scooter Pilot Program, which will help the city develop guidelines for the use of these vehicles.

City spokesman Brian Wheeler says there will be quite a few e-scooters in the city.

"We think we can support about 300 to 500," he said. "It's been a much smaller number thus far, but we have now a third company coming into play and this will give us more data for the pilot. On Nov. 18, we'll get an update on the scooter pilot program and we'll also take public feedback about what the ordinance should look like."

According to the city, more than 200,000 trips have been taken in Charlottesville on for-hire e-scooters.