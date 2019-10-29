Veteran and Community Job Fair coming up

Members of the Charlottesville community are invited to attend an annual job fair.

The Veteran and Community Job Fair will be held Thursday from 10 a.. to 2 p.m. at the Carver Recreation Center.

There will be representatives from more than 50 companies in a variety of fields, including S&P Global, Eiden Systems, the National Ground Intelligence Center and many others.

The city says the fair is targeted toward veterans, but it is open to the public and free to attend.

While registration is not required, it is available to improve the ability to reach certain employers.

