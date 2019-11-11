Veterans Day ceremony held at Dogwood Vietnam Memorial

People gathered at the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial on Monday to honor the sacrifices veterans made in the military.

The ceremony included songs and prayers to reflect on the past and look to the future.

The group also honored the volunteers who worked at the Vietnam War Foundation, a museum with Vietnam-era artifacts.

The museum closed down last year, but Dick Thompson said it's helping a nonprofit in Nelson County continue its legacy.

During the ceremony, Thompson presented a check to the leaders of the Vietnam War and Foreign Conflicts Foundation. He said it's sad to see his foundation end, but he's excited for what the future holds.

"It's sad in one sense because we're closing a whole chapter here," Thompson. "It's happy that someone is going to pick up the mission and continue the Vietnam era museum. It's a happy and a sad occasion."

The Vietnam War and Foreign Conflicts Foundation will include artifacts from Iraq, Afghanistan and other current events.

The artifacts from the Vietnam War Foundation will also be included in the new museum.