Veterans Day ceremony to be held at Virginia War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- The 63rd annual Veterans Day ceremony will be held Monday at the Virginia War Memorial.

Gov. Ralph Northam will give the keynote address. Two winners of a Veterans Day student essay contest will be announced and will read their winning essays.

Other speakers will include: Carlos Hopkins, Virginia's Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, and Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Director of the Virginia War Memorial.

The ceremony will begin at 10:45 a.m. with patriotic music by the U.S. Army TRADOC band from Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

The event is free and open to the public.

The war memorial will be open for visitors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 
