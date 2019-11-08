Veterans Day marked by UVA ROTC vigil

Nov. 11 is Veterans Day and the University of Virginia ROTC will be doing its part to honor those still missing in action and those once held as prisoners of war.

Cadets and midshipmen will hold a 24-hour vigil honoring the MIAs and POWs starting Monday, Veterans Day, at the McIntire Amphitheater.

Ninety-two cadets in all will participate in the vigil. Groups of four will rotate every hour, marching throughout the duration of the ceremony.

Service flags including the MIA/POW flag will be on display.

UVA ROTC Cadet First Class Cameron Greer says the vigil honors the nation's past and the future.

"We have inherited an Air Force with a rich history of success and drive too boldly pursue the future, so that's what the ceremony means to me and it's really honoring that sacrifice," he said.

UVA ROTC Cadet Third Class Alexis Haskiell hopes all Americans remember the missing.

"It's our heritage,"Haskiell said. "We should remember it because we are next in line to serve this amazing country and we need to remember those who served before us and gave the ultimate sacrifice."

The 24-hour vigil will run from Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. to Nov. 12 at 3:30 p.m.