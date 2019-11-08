Veterans can receive free lunch, free car wash on Veterans Day

Tiger Fuel has partnered with Grace for Vets for the eighth year to provide veterans with a couple of freebies on Veterans Day.

Veterans and active military personnel can receive a complimentary lunch at Tiger Fuel's Market locations.

They can also receive a complimentary car wash as Tiger Fuel's All American Car Wash locations.

Since 2004, more than 2.3 million free car washes have been extended to military members around the world.

David Treccariche, the car wash operations manager for All American Express and a veteran, said this is a way for Tiger Fuel to express gratitude for the services that veterans provide.

"My favorite part is manning the car wash during the day of and getting to meet veterans and sharing their experiences from all the different conflicts and era that they served," said Treccariche. "It’s a really good bonding experience with all of them."

Military personnel are asked to provide a form of military identification to claim a free meal and car wash.

The car washes can be claimed from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.