Veterans honored during lunch at Fluvanna church

A group of veterans were honored for their service to the U.S. during a special lunch at Fork Union Baptist Church on Monday.

The Veterans Day tradition included a free meal for veterans and a special ceremony to reflect on their sacrifice.

The event also gave veterans a chance to meet new people in their community.

Kenneth Tillman, a Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War, said he met a man who served on the same ship he did.

Tillman said these events help him get to know more people in the veteran community.

"To know and have the comradery that you have people that have been in the same situation you have been in and enjoy each other and to know they have been through the same thing you've been through," he said.

The annual tradition started in 2010 to honor World War II veterans.

Charlotte Glass, the organizer, said she opened up the lunch for all veterans three years ago.