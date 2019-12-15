Victim identifed from Albemarle apartment fire

Albemarle Fire and Rescue said 64-year-old Ruth Hart was declared dead on the scene of an apartment fire that broke out on Northwoods Grove Road on Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to the apartment at 1 p.m. for reports of a structure fire. A dog was rescued from the apartment. The victim's spouse and dog are receiving help from the Red Cross.

The fire was quickly extinguished, preventing damage to surrounding buildings.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by smoking materials, such as cigarettes.

Officials estimate the cost of damage in the apartment unit is $30,000.