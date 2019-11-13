Victims of Louisa County home invasion identified, teen charged

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office has identified the victims of Tuesday's home invasion, which became a homicide investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, a report about a shooting came in around 1:40 p.m. at a home on the 7000 block of South Spotswood Trail in the Gordonsville area.

When deputies arrived, they found 73-year-old Nancy Payne with non-life-threatening injuries from what appeared to be gunshots.

They later found the body of 82-year-old Roger Wood Payne, Jr. who also appeared to have been shot.

Nancy was flown to the University of Virginia Health System for treatment and has since undergone one surgery. She is expected to go through another surgery sometime soon.

Roger's remains were taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Richmond.

During the investigation, deputies determined that a vehicle belonging to the Paynes was missing.

A couple of hours later, a 16-year-old boy was found with the vehicle in Nelson County where he was arrested.

Nelson deputies found him on the 15500 block of Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston and detained him without incident until deputies from Louisa County were able to come and take him into custody.

The teen is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, armed robbery, and breaking and entering to commit murder and robbery.