Video By The Lake closing next month

Video By The Lake will be closing their store at the end of January.

The video store has been open since the early 1990's in Palmyra.

Owner Jonathan Wills has owned the store since 2007 and said he has been feeling a roller coaster of emotions since announcing the store's closure.

The combination of harder access to movies and the rise in streaming services, such as Netflix and Disney+, is what Wills said is contributing to his store going out of business,

Wills and his mother are looking forward to forward to starting their next chapter in their lives.

"I look forward to time with the family, time with my six kids which is going to be great," said Wills. "It's time for my mom to spend with her grand kids and great grandson. Transitioning out of here, I've been in business for several years doing stuff even besides Video By The Lake. So I look forward to the next challenge."

Wills said his favorite part of running the business over the years has been the people that have come through and he will miss them very much.

Video By The Lake will be selling their movies at a discounted rate until they close on Jan. 31, 2020 or until they sell out of all of their movies.