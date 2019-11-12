Village of Veterans plans coming to life

A local man is coming closer to his goal of building a Village of Veterans.

Brian Langmack, from Albemarle County, wants to build an affordable apartment complex for veterans and their families.

Since first telling CBS19 News about his idea in 201, Langmack has teamed up with University of Virginia engineering and architecture students who have helped him develop floor plans and make the village start to come to life.

He said the village will create a supportive community for veterans.

"There's an understanding between veterans that the general public will never understand. If you haven't served then you don't know,” said Langmack. "If you have peers around you what's ever's going on in your head you don't feel lonely. You have support always."

The village will include medical and counseling services for veterans and a daycare center.

Langmack said now the biggest thing they need is funding. The project is estimated to be at least 25 million dollars.