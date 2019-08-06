Vineyard grape harvest expected to be better than last year

Afton Mountain Vineyard started picking its first grapes of the harvest season on Tuesday morning.

The grapes being picked will be used to make Afton Mountain's sparkling wine and winemaker Damien Blanchon says this year's harvest is already looking better than last year.

This summer has been much drier than last year, which has a large impact on the quality of grapes.

In 2018, grapes were unable to mature correctly due to constant rainfall, forcing the vineyard to adapt to the conditions.

This year, Blanchon is pleased with the grapes Mother Nature has given him.

"We don't try to make standard wine that resembles the same year-to-year. That's not the goal. We really try to welcome the grape we have at the moment of harvest and try to make the best out of it," he said.

The vineyard plans on collecting 60 to 65 tons of grapes in the next two months off of its 22 acres.

Once picking for the 2019 batch of sparkling wine has finished, the vineyard will begin harvesting Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. The harvest season will wrap up in October.