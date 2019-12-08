Virginia ABC, MADD team up on campaign

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are working together this holiday season on a campaign to remind people to not drink and drive.

It's called the “Tie One on for Safety” campaign, and the state authority and nonprofit are distributing ribbons as reminders.

“Some of the most dangerous days of the year on our nation's roadways are between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day,” said Christopher R. Konschak, program director for MADD in Virginia. “Last year, there were 895 alcohol-related crashes in Virginia that resulted in 18 fatalities and 519 injuries during the holidays.”

The MADD red ribbon can be displayed in a visible location on a vehicle as a reminder to have a designated driver who will not drink alcohol.

The Virginia ABC is offering the free ribbons in its stores where customers can put on up to put on their vehicles.

This is MADD's longest-running public awareness campaign, which is being supported this year by a Virginia ABC Education and Prevention Section grant.

The Virginia ABC gave out ten grants earlier this year, including this one, to organizations to help it reduce underage and high-risk drinking in communities across the Commonwealth.

The ribbons will be available in the ABC stores through Jan. 1 or as long as supplies last. For more information, call MADD Virginia at (804) 353-7121.