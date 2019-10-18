Virginia, Dominion deal to power state government with renewables

Virginia and its largest energy company have reached a major deal on renewable energy.

Governor Ralph Northam and Dominion Energy announced the renewable energy contract on Friday, calling it the largest such contract in the United States.

The deal is described as "the largest procurement of renewable energy by a state to meet its own renewable energy needs" and it moves Virginia closer to meeting Northam's challenge to power the entire state government with clean energy sources.

Under this contract, state-owned buildings and facilities will soon be powered by solar and wind energy.

By 2022, 30 percent of the electricity used by state agencies and institutions will come from renewable sources.

According to a release, Dominion will supply Virginia with 420 megawatts of renewable energy under this contract.

The agreement comes with several projects, two of which have local ties.

Apex Clean Energy, a Charlottesville-based company, is developing the Rocky Forge Wind facility in Botetourt County, which will be the first onshore wind project in the Commonwealth.

A Louisa County project called Belcher Solar is owned by Dominion and was developed by a joint venture between Virginia Solar LLC and MAP Energy LLC. This project will produce 88 megawatts of power at peak output.

Another project under development in Chesapeake is the Bedford Solar project by Lincoln Clean Energy, which will provide 70 megawatts of power at peak output.

In King and Queen County, the Walnut Solar project is being developed by Open Road Renewables and will produce at least 90 megawatts at peak output.

Dominion says a fourth solar project, which has yet to be named, will provide the remaining generation.

All of these projects are slated to come online over the next three years, pending local approvals.

Dominion says none of these projects will have an impact on customer rates because their power is dedicated to the state.

"With this landmark contract, Virginia is leading by example and demonstrating how states can step up to combat climate change and advance a clean energy economy," said Northam. "Moving our Commonwealth toward cleaner, renewable energy will require innovation, bold commitments and diverse partnerships."

"We share Governor Northam's goal for a cleaner energy future here in Virginia. Working to achieve this goal is the right thing to do for our customers, for communities we serve, for employees and for our business," said Dominion CEO Thomas F. Farrell II. "Partnerships like this one are vital to reducing carbon emissions and we're proud to be able to work with the Commonwealth to provide clean energy for its operations across Virginia."

This follows an executive order Northam signed in September that set new statewide clean energy goals, including having 30 percent of the Commonwealth's electric system powered by renewable sources by 2030 and have 100 percent of electricity coming from carbon-free sources by 2050.

Virginia and Dominion are already working on the first offshore wind project in federal waters, which will include two six-megawatt wind turbines.

The release says a demonstration project is set to be completed by the end of 2020 and that will be the first step toward developing the full 2,600 megawatt offshore wind resource off Virginia's coast. This project could power 650,000 homes.

Since January 2018, when Northam took office, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has issued 23 permits for solar projects that are projected to produce more than 800 megawatts of power. The DEQ expects to permit another seven projects by the end of the year that will generate a little les than 500 megawatts.