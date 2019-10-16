Virginia Film Festival opens box office

Film-lovers now have the option to purchase their tickets and merchandise at the Virginia Film Festival headquarters and box office.

VFF organizers opened the box office at the Violet Crown Cinema on Wednesday afternoon.

"All during the festival, this box office is open and selling tickets," said VFF Director and University of Virginia Vice Provost for the Arts Jody Kielbasa. "This is open to everyone in the community. We have over a hundred films. We have a number of incredible guest artists like Ethan Hawke."

The festival will run from Wednesday, Oct. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 27.

Tickets can also be purchased at the UVA Arts Box Office in the Drama Building, or online at the film festival's web site.