Virginia, Maryland announce Capital Beltway Accord

An agreement between Virginia and Maryland will aim to replace an aging bridge and ease congestion on a road that is considered one of the worst choke points in the country.

Governors Ralph Northam and Larry Hogan (R-Maryland) announced the bi-state accord to create a unified Capital Beltway and replace the American Legion Bridge at the annual Capital Region Transportation Forum on Tuesday.

“A new bridge means commuters will get to work and back home faster,” said Northam. “Our teams have identified a way to fix one of the worst traffic hot spots in the country. This demonstrates what can get done when leaders come together to find shared solutions to tough regional problems. This is about helping people see their families more, grow their businesses, and further unlock the region's vast economic potential.”

“The 'Capital Beltway Accord' is a once-in-a-generation achievement for the capital region,” said Hogan. “A bipartisan, commonsense, interstate agreement such as this has eluded elected leaders throughout the region for many decades. Together with our partners in Virginia, we are building a foundation for even greater economic growth, greater opportunity for our citizens, and advancing real, lasting, transformative improvements for the entire Washington metropolitan region.”

There are already ongoing plans from both states, and a release says this new project complements those to advance a region-wide vision for a network of reliable travel options around the Capital Beltway and along Interstates 270, 95, 395 and 66.

The release says the project is expected to cut commuting time in half for many people who use the road and reduce congestion in the regular lanes by 25 percent as well as providing 40 percent more lane capacity over the old bridge.

There will also be bicycle and pedestrian paths across the Potomac River.

The release adds that the American Legion Bridge has been operating beyond capacity for almost 40 years, and daily traffic has grown by nearly 400 percent since it opened in 1963.

It says more than 40 percent of the area's population uses this part of the Capital Beltway, and the region is expected to grow by another 1.2 million people by 2040.

The project will replace the existing travel lanes in each direction across the river and add two new Express Lanes in each direction for about three miles between the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Virginia and near River Road in Maryland.

The new bicycle and pedestrian access will also connect trails that already exist on either side of the Potomac.

The release says the project is being designed predominantly within the footprint of the existing bridge and right-of-way to minimize impacts on travelers, the environment and surrounding communities.

It also says no homes or businesses are expected to have to move for the project.

Earlier this year, Virginia also announced plans to leverage an existing public-private partnership with Transurban, which operates the 495 Express Lanes, to extend those lanes about two miles north toward the bridge and to add new connections at Dulles Toll Road and the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

Construction on this, which is called Project Next, could begin by early 2021.

In Maryland, the Board of Public Works approved a traffic relief plan including improvements to I-270 and I-495.

“Our transportation network cannot function without fixing the American Legion Bridge, I-495, and I-270,” said Maryland Secretary of Transportation Pete Rahn. “Without these improvements, our horrendous congestion will only get worse.”

The release says the new bridge will be delivered in coordination with these other projects and will leverage private capital through public-private partnerships to reduce the need for public funding and shift key traffic and construction risks to the private sector.

Virginia and Maryland have also agreed to a bi-state funding plan to accelerate the delivery of the improvements, including the infrastructure needed for connections between George Washington Parkway and River Road.

The release says Maryland will pay for 79 percent of the General Purpose Lanes on the bridge, 50 percent of the Express Lanes on the bridge, and 100 percent of the southbound Express Lanes and General Purpose Lanes from River Road to George Washington Parkway.

Virginia says will pay for 21 percent of the General Purpose Lanes on the new bridge, 50 percent of the Express Lanes on the bridge, and 100 percent of the northbound Express Lanes and General Purpose Lanes from the George Washington Parkway to River Road.