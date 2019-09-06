Virginia Secretary of Education tours Louisa County High School

Virginia's Secretary of Education Atif Qarni visited Louisa County High School on Friday afternoon to learn more about the school and its career and technical education courses.

Students in the culinary program cooked a big meal for Qarni and school leaders to show off the skills they learned in class.

Senior Ethan Cooley helped out with the meal and said it was a fun experience to cook for a big group of people.

"Sometimes it's hard to show off a big group of kids, but when a big group of kids pull off something like that, I think it's amazing," he said.

Cooley is part of one of the several CTE programs available at LCHS, where students can learn about future careers fields in cosmetology, automotive tech and construction.

Qarni said the school is a great model for other schools in Virginia.

"This is a really good model that can be shared across the state," Qarni said. "If the community really comes together and focuses on our young people, anything can be accomplished."

Doug Straley, the superintendent of Louisa County Public Schools, said he's looking forward to expand opportunities for students in the CTE programs with a new facility.

"We're looking to expand that even further as we look to build a technical education center adjacent to this campus over the next few years and really expand those opportunities for students," Straley said.

These opportunities are an asset Cooley said he is looking forward to using in college and his future.

"I'm mostly doing this so I don't starve in college," Cooley said. "If I don't do culinary, then I plan on continuing doing it at home and cooking for my family."