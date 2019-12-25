Virginia man killed in skiing accident at Pennsylvania resort

MACUNGIE, Pa. (AP) -- Authorities say a skiing accident at an eastern Pennsylvania resort claimed the life of a Virginia man.

The Lehigh County coroner's office said Wednesday that 23-year-old Matthew Rosenstein of Arlington, Virginia died Monday of multiple blunt force injuries after striking snowblowing equipment at about 2 p.m. Monday at Bear Creek Mountain Resort.

He died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The death was ruled accidental.

The resort told WFMZ in a statement that the skier was “alert and responsive" when ski patrol responded to the scene.

The statement said he had a helmet “but was not wearing it at the time.” 

 
