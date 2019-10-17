Virginia students outperform peers on ACT

Virginia's high school students have outperformed their peers across the country once again, this time on the ACT.

The Virginia Department of Education says there were significant margins between students in Virginia and the students across the country on the college-admissions test that is an alternative to the SAT.

According to a release, Virginia's 2019 graduating seniors who met the test's college-readiness benchmark in each content area was 20 or more points higher than the percentages for students across the United States.

In English, 80 percent of Virginia's test-takers met the benchmark, while 59 percent of students across the country did so.

In reading, the margin was 67 percent for Virginia's students compared to 45 percent in the U.S.

For mathematics, it was 60 percent to 39 percent.

Then in science, 57 percent of Virginia students met the benchmark compared to just 36 percent across the country.

In all four subjects combined, 46 percent of the students who took the test in Virginia met all of the benchmarks. Only 26 percent of U.S. students did so.

The release says these benchmarks identify students whose scores indicate they are prepared for first-year English composition, reading, algebra and biology courses.

The ACT reports results on a scale of one to 36, with 36 being the highest score possible.

The average score for Virginia's students was 24, while the average in the U.S. was 20.7.

There were also 125 Virginia students who earned perfect scores on the ACT, and 112 of those were public school students.

About 24 percent of the 2019 graduating class in Virginia, including private and home-schooled students, took the ACT. The SAT remains the dominant college-admission test, with 68 percent of student taking it at least once.