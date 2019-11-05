Virginia woman dies of injuries from crash in North Carolina

Authorities in North Carolina say a Virginia woman has died of injuries suffered in a crash on Interstate 77.

The Roanoke News reports the North Carolina State Highway Patrol says 61-year-old Jennifer Stender Burton of Roanoke died after being injured in a tractor-trailer crash Oct. 27 on I-77 near mile marker 81. The patrol says the left lane was closed for construction.

According to the patrol, a tractor-trailer failed to slow sufficiently and struck the back of a vehicle in which Burton was a passenger. The vehicle she was in was then pushed into a tractor-trailer ahead of it.

Burton was taken to the hospital, and investigators were notified on Nov. 2 that she died of her injuries.

Officials say charges are pending in the accident.