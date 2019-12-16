Virginia's 2019 Holiday Gift Guide includes local businesses

The Virginia Tourism Corporation released its 2019 holiday gift guide listing businesses across Virginia for the holiday season. The guide includes where you can buy handmade jewelry, handbags and clothing to food and drinks.

Blue Ridge Outdoors Apparel, Yama Mountain Camping Gear, The Virginia Distillery Company, Pewter Cups from Thomas Jefferson's Monticello and Gearhart's Chocolates were local businesses and items listed in the guide.

Other businesses and items listed include AR's Hot Southern Honey, Whitley's Virginia Peanuts from Gloucester County, Local Virginia craft beer and wine, custom shirts from Ledbury in Richmond, Floyd County's Red Rooster Coffee, Anderson Neck Oysters by the York River and The Red Truck Bakery Cookbook.

