Virginia's emergency response plan updated

When a natural disaster threatens Virginia, there's an emergency plan that goes into effect to make sure resources are available to respond.

Governor Ralph Northam has announced improvements to the emergency plans for hurricanes and other natural disasters to enhance coordination, outline the responsibilities of state agencies, and support emergency operations across Virginia.

The new Commonwealth of Virginia Emergency Operations Plan, or COVEOP, lays out improvements to policies and plans for responding to major natural disasters.

"Keeping Virginia families, business, and communities safe in the event of a hurricane or extreme weather starts with having the plans and infrastructure in place to support emergency operations," said Northam. "Together with our state agencies, we are updating the Commonwealth's existing emergency management procedures and making the necessary investment to ensure our personnel and localities have the training and resources to navigate the response to and recovery from any type of disaster. I encourage all Virginians to follow suit and take steps now to make sure they are ready with an emergency plan and emergency supplies."

The plan is maintained by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, which presents it to the governor for adoption every four years.

Northam also signed two executive orders on Tuesday to better coordinate emergency response among state agencies and ensure all state government resources are mobilized to prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies.

According to a release, the COVEOP outlines the responsibilities of every state agency to directly or indirectly support emergency operations.

It empowers state emergency management officials with oversight of statewide response and marshals resources from other state agencies to provide personnel and support services to emergency operations at the state level and support localities directly impacted by a disaster.

These resources can come from the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Virginia Department of Health, the Virginia National Guard, the Virginia State Police and others.

One of Northam's executive orders adopts the updated COVEOP and streamlines the process by which a state emergency can be declared and delegates authority to agencies to waive certain registration, licensing and permit requirements in order to speed recovery efforts.

The other clarifies emergency preparedness responsibilities for state agencies and institutes of higher education.

State agencies must have contracts in place for preparedness and for performing their emergency response and recovery responsibilities.

They must also appoint a liaison officer to work with the Virginia Emergency Support Team and designate public information officers to assist in the state joint information center with emergency communications when a state of emergency has been declared.

Each state agency must also include emergency preparedness planning, training and exercises as basic functions of their business and management practices.

