Virtually ride along with Albemarle first responders

On Wednesday, Virginia is marking its first-ever First Responders Day in conjunction with the remembrances of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

To honor first responders in Albemarle County, county staff members are spending the day riding along with members of the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue and the Albemarle County Police Department.

People can virtually ride along as well by following the county on Instagram and on Facebook. The posts are tagged with the hashtags #albcoridealong and #vafirstrespondersday.