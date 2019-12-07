Volunteers pack presents for kids in need

Hundreds of volunteers grabbed their shopping carts to pack presents for kids in need on Saturday.

The event is part of Toy Lift's annual mission to help kids have a present under the Christmas tree.

People, including Jonathan Whitehead, have been volunteering their time to pack presents for several years.

He said it's fulfilling to see the community work together to make a child's Christmas morning unforgettable.

"It's a great opportunity to give back and help out," Whitehead said. "It's a great way to make some familiy's Christmas where they might not have a great Christmas if Toy Lift wasn't there to help out."

Whitehead and his wife spent their afternoon grabbing toys, electronics, stuffed animals and board games from the wish list they received.

"It's really neat to look at and pick out gifts where you might have a middle school girl and you might have a four-year-old boy," he said. "It's really fun to pick out everything from family board games, to Legos, to stuffed animals."

When people finished their lists, the toys were packed into boxes so they can be under the Christmas tree.

Teresa Beahm has been volunteering with Toy Lift since the second year it started. She said it's amazing to see how much the community support has grown over the years.

"We were in a small building under the 250 Bypass behind where Batteries Plus is now. We had scoot through pathways of where everything was with a box on our hip," said Beahm. "It fills you with the Christmas spirit. If you don't have Christmas spirit by this, you're a scrooge and you never will."

The venues might've changed, but volunteers said their message to help their neighbors will always stay the same.

"It's an awesome opportunity to come out and help and it's great because the community pitches in and they bring snacks and they just make it a great experience," Whitehead said.

Tom Powell, the founder of Toy Lift, said they will be packing more presents on Dec. 8. To learn more about volunteering opportunities with Toy Lift, you can click on the link in the Related Links tab.