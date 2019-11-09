Volunteers plant trees in the Belmont neighborhood

Several volunteers from Charlottesville grabbed their shovels and rakes to plant 25 trees in front of houses in the Belmont neighborhood on Saturday morning.

The effort is part of a partnership with the Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards and the Charlottesville Tree Commission. 25 trees were planted throughout the neighborhood with help from a grant from the Ballyshannon Fund.

Tim Maywalt, a member of the Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards, said their work is part of a big plan to help the environment and traffic in the neighborhood.

"Streets that have trees on both sides, the more trees the better, people slow down," Maywalt said. "It's quieter. There's a lot of shade so it's cooler. But really an interesting effect is on traffic. People slow down on heavily tree streets."

Maywalt said they plant 25 trees last year. He hopes their group can plant more trees throughout the entire Charlottesville area in the future.