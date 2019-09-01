Volunteers team up to pick up trash from Downtown Mall

A team of volunteers walked around the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville Sunday afternoon to clean up trash.

The event was part of a worldwide movement called the Labor of Love Litter Clean Up.

Participants picked up cigarette buds, plastic bottles and paper near the Sprint Pavilion.

Jes Vegas, the founder of the nonprofit organization called World Peace Love Liberty, said the event is an important reminder for the community to do their part to keep the world clean.

"You're not only removing someone else's leftovers, but you're also making a mental note that this plastic bottle was used for five minutes and now it's trash," Vegas said. "It's important to keep litter out of nature and keep it out of the waterways."

Vegas hopes to team up with other organizations to host cleanup events in the future.