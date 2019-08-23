Voter registration tables set up on UVA Grounds

A group of volunteers and members from the University of Virginia Student Council set up several voter registration drives outside residence halls and the Observatory Hill Dining Room on Grounds Friday to encourage the community to vote.

Alex Hendel, a member of the UVA Student Council, said a big miscommunication with students is what they should put down for their permanent address.

Hendel said UVA students are able to use their new address in Charlottesville to vote since they're new members of the community.

"A lot of people don't realize that they can register to vote at their UVA address," Hendel said. "A lot of people think because they're registered in another state or another part in the state of Virginia, they can't register to vote, which isn't true."

In the next few months, Hendel said the voter registration drives will take place throughout UVA Grounds to help students register for the November election.