On Tuesday morning, members from UVA Community Credit Union, W.E. Brown and CBS19 were at the Salvation Army on Ridge Street to help sort all of the donations that were collected during this year's WAHU Stockings drive.

The drive supplies gifts to underprivileged teens in the area, and this year more than 100 teens will get gifts thanks to the generosity of the community.

This year marked the 15th year for the annual WAHU Stockings drive.