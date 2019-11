Some animals at the Phoenix Zoo had their own Thanksgiving treat.

Squirrel monkeys at Phoenix Zoo enjoyed their own Thanksgiving feast Wednesday.

The zoo served a special meal to its squirrel monkeys Wednesday.

The event was called "Feast for the Beasts."

The animals munched on their usual diet, including chopped greens, bananas and papayas.

The food was served with tableware and wine glasses.

