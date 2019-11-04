Walk and run to support local military and police families

A local organization is sponsoring an annual race to celebrate Veteran's Day.

The Freedom Fund will host the 10th annual Freedom 5K Race on Saturday at Glenmore.

The Charlottesville-based philanthropy is dedicated to improving the lives of military members, police officers and their families.

All proceeds from t his race will support such families in this area.

Runners and walkers of all ages can participate in the race, which starts at 8 a.m.

Police motorcycles will lead the runners out, and the East Rivanna Fire Company will have a giant American flag start/finish line.

Mission BBQ will be handing out sliders, while Fork Union Military Academy cadets will line part of the race's route to cheer on participants.

There will also be a "Dogtopia" water stop with refreshment for two-legged and four-legged participants.

Blue Star Families members will also be on hand to hand out mini flags to runners as they make the turn for the finish line.

Each finisher will get a custom dog tag, and trophies will be presented to the overall winners.

There will be shirts available for purchase and a raffle to win a giant Yeti.

For more information or to register, click on the link in the Related Links box.