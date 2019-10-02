Warner, Rubio ask social media platforms about deepfake threat

Two prominent members of the U.S. Senate are raising concerns about the growing threat of online deepfake images and videos.

Senators Mark Warner and Marco Rubio say there is a growing threat posed by deepfakes, which are fake audio and/or video files that have been edited using sophisticated technology to falsely depict someone saying or doing something they may not have done.

The senators have sent letters to 11 social media companies, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, urging the companies to develop industry standards for the sharing, removing and archiving of content as well as confronting the sharing of synthetic content, especially in light of upcoming elections.

"As concerning as deepfakes and other multimedia manipulation techniques are for the subjects whose actions are falsely portrayed, deepfakes pose an especially grave threat to the public's trust in the information it consumes, particularly images and video and audio recordings posted online," wrote the senators. "If the public can no longer trust recorded events or images, it will have a corrosive impact on our democracy."

The platforms are being encouraged to create clear policies to ensure they are not exploited to spread disinformation or misinformation. This includes authenticating media, labeling and archiving synthetic media content, and providing access to qualified outside researchers.

"Despite numerous conversations, meetings and public testimony acknowledging your responsibilities to the public, there has been limited progress in creating industry-wide standards on the pressing issue of deepfakes and synthetic media," added the senators. "Having a clear strategy and policy in place for authenticating media, and slowing the pace at which disinformation spreads, can help blunt some of these risks. Similarly, establishing clear policies for the labeling and archiving of synthetic media can aid digital media literacy efforts and assist researchers in tracking disinformation campaigns, particularly from foreign entities and governments seeking to undermine our democracy."

Using technology, users create deepfake content by superimposing existing images and videos onto unrelated images or videos, in essence letting users create false and potentially defamatory content that can be easily spread on social media.

In their letters, the senators emphasized that more than two-thirds of Americans get news from social media sites, stressing that online platforms need to assume more responsibility for safeguarding public confidence.

They also asked the platforms a series of questions about each company's ability to prevent, detect and address synthetic media.

The first question asks what is the current policy regarding users being able to post intentionally misleading or fabricated materials.

The second asks if the company has the technical ability to detect such material and how is it archived to allow for better re-identification in the future.

Third, the senators want to know if the company will make that archived material available to qualified outside researchers who are trying to come up with new ways of tracking and identifying such content. It also wants to know what the company's current partnership is and if the company will keep a separate, publicly accessible archive for the content.

Next, the senators ask about how the companies will adjudicate claims if they are notified of a possible deepfake recording that is intentionally misleading or fabricated. Also, how will the companies notify other potential victims.

Fifth, if the company determines that a media file it hosts is intentionally misleading or fabricated, how will the company make it clear to users that the problematic content has been either removed or replaced.

Sixth, deepfakes have a tendency to attract many views, which could affect algorithms, so the senators want to know how the company will respond to and downplay deepfakes posted on its platform.

Finally, the senators want to know what the company's policy is for dealing with the posting and promotion of content that is wholly fabricated, such as untrue articles that pose as real news in an attempt to mislead readers.

Along with Facebook, Twitter and Youtube, the senators sent their letter to Reddit, LinkedIn, Tumblr, Snapchat, Imgur, TikTok, Pinterest, and Twitch.