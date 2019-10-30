Warner asks Facebook to reverse political ad policy

Facebook's ad policy has been under a microscope during this campaign cycle.

Senator Mark Warner wants Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to reverse a policy the platform has regarding political ads.

According to a release, Warner is concerned about politicians and elected officials running “demonstrably false advertisements on the platform.”

“The public nature of broadcast television, radio, print, cable, and satellite ensured a level of accountability for traditional political advertisements. In addition to being broadly accessible to the electorate, these communications are accessible to the press, fact-checkers, and political opponents through media monitoring services that track broadcast content across television and radio markets. As a result, strong disincentives exist for a candidate to disseminate materially false, inflammatory, or contradictory messages to the public,” he wrote in a letter to Zuckerberg. “By contrast, social media platforms tout their ability to target portions of the electorate with direct, ephemeral advertisements, often on the basis of private information the platform has on individual users facilitating political advertisements that are contradictory, racially or socially inflammatory, or materially false, without the same constraints as more traditional communications mediums, and without affording opposing candidates an equal opportunity to respond directly in front of the same targeted audience.”

Warner says Facebook should follow the same norms as other traditional media regarding political advertising.

He adds the platform has pointed to parts of the Communications Act prohibiting broadcast licensees from rejecting or modifying ads regardless of their accuracy as part of its refusal to remove false ads posted by candidates.

Warner says broadcast licensees have legal requirements to run such ads as a condition of holding a federal spectrum license.

He says a more appropriate comparison for Facebook would be cable networks that do not face prohibitions on rejecting false advertisements from political candidates and that are not bound by rules on advertising rates and reasonable access requirements.

So Warner says Facebook should be following industry norms for cable networks like CNN, which refused to air an ad from the Trump campaign that was allowed on Facebook.

“To the extent Facebook takes inspiration from the norms of local broadcasters, it should likewise require that candidates provide documented substantial of claims made in their advertisements,” wrote Warner.

He posed several questions to clarify and define the Facebook policy.

First, he wants to know how Facebook defines a politician and what steps has the platform taken to prevent abuse of the definition.

Second, Warner wants to know how Facebook is defining terms regarding the policy's exceptions for speech that “can lead to real-world violence and harm” or “endangers people.”

He also says, since traditional media outlets can be sued for defamation for advertisements they run, they usually adopt norms of refusing to run ads that contain clear falsehoods or to remove ads that have been shown to contain false information, as established by an opposing campaign or a fact-checking organization.

So Warner wants to know if a regulatory regime to establish greater parity in liability between Facebook and traditional media would help to simplify the social media platform's policies regarding such ads.

Finally, he wants Facebook to commit to providing ad targeting information, which is required under the Honest Ads Act, to better allow opposing campaigns to “correct the record” when they respond to a potentially misleading ad.

Warner has introduced several bills that are designed to protect consumers and reduce the power of giant social media platforms like Facebook, including legislation on data harvesting, deceptive user interfaces, improving online political advertisement transparency, and user data portability between platforms.