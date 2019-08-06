Warner meets with DOJ officials concerning Ashanti Alert system

U.S. Senator Mark Warner has met with representatives at the U.S. Department of Justice concerning the implementation of the Ashanti Alert system.

On Tuesday, he sent a letter to the Ashanti Alert Coordinator, Katherine Sullivan, to reiterate his call to get the national network up and running swiftly.

This follows a meeting on July 29 on the same topic.

In March, the DOJ indicated little progress had been made toward implementing the system, at which time Warner demanded an in-person meeting with officials to talk about the status of the implementation efforts.

During the meeting, Warner told DOJ officials to consult with state and local officials in Virginia concerning the state version of the Ashanti Alert network, which was implemented just three months after it was signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam.

"Last year, Virginia successfully established its own Ashanti Alert system in only three months. Since they, the Commonwealth has sent out a number of alerts, some of which have helped find missing or endangered adults alive in under 24 hours," wrote Warner. "As we discussed, I believe that the officials in Virginia could provide valuable guidance to you and other states, so I urge you to seek out their guidance regarding this matter."

The federal Ashanti Alert Act passed the U.S. Senate in December 2018 and was signed into law before the new year.

Scroll down to read all of Warner's letter:

Ms. Katherine Sullivan

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General

U.S. Department of Justice

950 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, D.C., 20530

Dear Ms. Sullivan:

I appreciated our meeting on July 29, 2019 regarding the implementation status of the Ashanti Alert Act. As I stated during our conversation, I remain strongly committed to monitoring its implementation and ensuring that the network can start saving lives soon. It was heartening to hear that as designated national coordinator, you are committed to swiftly implementing this potentially lifesaving system by working in collaboration with states to ensure that Ashanti Alert systems are established across the country with proper network guidelines.

As I emphasized in our meeting, it has been almost eight months since President Trump signed the bill into law. I have been disappointed that the Department’s efforts thus far have made little progress on the alert system and I must reiterate that delayed implementation will only cost lives. Last year, Virginia successfully established its own Ashanti Alert system in only three months. Since then, the Commonwealth has sent out a number of alerts, some of which have helped find missing or endangered adults alive in under 24 hours. As we discussed, I believe that the officials in Virginia could provide valuable guidance to you and other states, so I urge you to seek out their guidance regarding this matter.

I was glad to hear that you have already thought about some actionable ideas on implementation, including your suggestion to include an Ashanti Alert workshop in the next national Amber Alert symposium. However, I continue to expect the Department to identify additional avenues and strategies to speed up the implementation process, while consulting with law enforcement agencies, stakeholders, and other relevant entities who played roles during the adoption of the Amber and Silver alerts.

I look forward to your timely updates on implementation efforts. Thank you for prioritizing the implementation of the Ashanti Alert Act and fully leveraging this opportunity to transform the lives and safety of Americans.