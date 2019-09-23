Warning about imposter scams

Technology certainly makes it easier to connect with people, but the distance and remote nature of digital communications means people may not necessarily know to whom they are connecting.

AARP Virginia wants people to be aware of various scams that could result from this kind of communication, such as imposter scams.

These kinds of scams involve someone posing as another person online or over the phone.

They can take many forms, including government agencies, burgeoning love interests, a long lost friend or a relative who is in trouble.

All of these kinds of scams will have something in common, in that the scammer will eventually ask for money.

AARP has a tip, saying if someone a person has only met in an online manner, whether through an app or social media, asks for money, then it is best to assume it is a scam.

Locally, a man recently almost fell victim to such a scam, when someone called who claimed to be a lawyer representing his grandson.

Luckily, the man realized it was a scam and avoided any losses, but not everyone is so lucky.

