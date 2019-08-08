Warning about phone scam targeting certain area codes

The Virginia State Police is warning residents in parts of the Commonwealth about a phone scam.

Photo Source: Pixabay / MGN

According to a post on the state agency's Facebook page, this scam trend is targeting phones with 804, 540, and 434 area codes.

The caller reportedly claims the victim's Social Security number has been compromised.

However, the Social Security Administration will not call people to alert them about such a problem.

Should anyone receive one of these calls, police recommend hanging up and not giving out personal information, including Social Security numbers, over the phone.

Police urge everyone to share information regarding this scam, especially with senior family members who are frequently aggressively targeted by scammers.

For more information, VSP suggests watching a YouTube video posted by the Social Security Administrations Office of the Inspector General. That video is linked in the Related Links box.