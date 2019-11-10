Warrior Hike raises money for Warrior Expeditions

A large group of people gathered at the Market at Grelen on Sunday to support veterans during this year's Warrior Hike.

The hike raises money for Warrior Expeditions, a nonprofit that helps veterans transition back into life after their war experience.

Sean Gobin, founder of Warrior Expeditions, said he founded his organization after he served as a Marine. He said his experience hiking the Appalachian Trail helped him realized the therapeutic power behind outdoor activities.

"The Department of Veteran Affairs has stated that over 20 percent of the veterans that have returned from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan suffer from post traumatic stress," Gobin said. "Programs like Warrior Expedition really help facilitate that with our long distance outdoor programs and organizations like the Market at Grelen help us fund the organization so we can provide that therapeutic benefit for the veterans that come through our program."

Daniel McCallum, a veteran of the U.S. Army, was one of the people who took on the hike with his family.

"In 1980, I joined the Army. I was a judge advocate. I was assigned in Europe and Germany," McCallum said.

He said the hike gives him a chance to think about the sacrifices veterans have made for the country.

"I think about them every day," he said.

With this hike, McCallum hopes the community can honor the sacrifices made by veterans every day.

"It's a great country. I think all of us should make a solid contribution," he said. "Currently, right now, it's a small percentage of the American population that has ever served. Everyone should be aware and honor and recognize the folks that do take the time and serve the country."

This is the third time the Warrior Hike has taken place at the Market at Grelen.

Organizers said they hope to put on the event again next year.

For more information about Warrior Expeditions, you can click on the link in the Related Links tab.