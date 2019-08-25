Watch: Careening car almost crashes into woman in wheelchair, flattens bus stop

A woman in a wheelchair and two others at a bus stop were nearly killed when an out-of-control car crashed into it, and it was all caught on surveillance video.

It happened right after 9 a.m. Friday. The driver, who told officers her brakes went out, seemingly lost control and started driving into oncoming traffic.

“I was coming down the bike lane right over here,” Laura Smith said.

She was just minding her own business “and suddenly I hear someone slamming on their brakes,” she said.

Smith said she looked up and froze.

“It was heading straight for me, so I just stopped where I was,” she said. “I thought it was going to take me out. Whew, it didn’t.”

Smith was able to come away from the crash untouched.

Two others at the bus stop, who flew several feet when the car came in, are going to be OK as well, as Phoenix Police said no one was taken to the hospital.

“Cracked up my chair a little bit, but I’m OK,” Smith said.

When it happened, she said she thought, “Well, I guess it’s time for me to go. Here I come, Lord.”

She was seemingly unfazed as she gave police a statement among the rubble and went about her day.

“I don’t know if they were aiming at me or for me or what, but phew, this would’ve made me think, ‘Girl, are you trying to kill me?’” Smith said.

