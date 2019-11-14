Water activities company selected as Friends of Freedom recipient

The Freedom Fund has selected its latest Friends of Freedom Award recipient and its a family-owned business that has been around since the 80s.

James River Reeling and Rafting is the November Friends of Freedom recipient.

The Freedom Fund, a Charlottesville-based philanthropy, selects area businesses that help improve the lives of military members, law enforcement officers and their families.

"It's one thing to listen to the stories of veteran family members, but a different story watching high school friends disappear overseas for months at a time hoping for a safe return," said Ashley Noble, owner of James River Reeling and Rafting in Scottsville. "This is the first year I will actually send one of my staff into Army service. He's been with us since he was 14, and he has decided to continue his family tradition of being a helicopter mechanic."

James River Reeling and Rafting also does clean-up programs and participates in environmental initiatives that help people give back while they enjoy nature.

A few years ago, the company also started BBQ on the Bend, an annual cook-off festival that benefits local charities.

This year, the Freedom Fund was the beneficiary of the festival in September.

The company also offers discounts on rentals and services to active duty and retired military and police.